Top 3 Ghanaian musicians with weird-looking deadlocks

By and by, many Ghanaian musicians have embraced the dreadlocks culture as part of their showbiz brand.



To them, the practice of keeping ‘locks’ stands for self-empowerment and also for them to feel whole and in tune with nature.



Although ‘locks’ are not meant to be exhibited as a fashion statement, some individuals disregard how it looks on them.



While some put in efforts to style theirs nicely and make their fans drool over it, others just couldn’t care less.



Let's take a look at some three Ghanaian celebrities with bizarre-looking dreadlocks



Quamina MP



The Ground-up signee is one of the musicians with bizarre looking dreadlocks that has got many people talking.



Although he has stated in several interviews that it was poverty that pushed him to keep that particular kind of hairstyle, many people are of the view that it should be properly kept, now that he is making money.



Quamina MP once stated in an interview with Delay that things were very difficult for him previously, his status then prevented him from visiting the barbering shop.









Kwesi Arthur



The popular Ghanaian rapper has a weird-looking hairstyle which several fans have frowned upon.



His scanty and unkempt-looking dreadlocks is the only thing that most people on social media always complained about.









In a couple of interviews, Kwesi Arthur has been captured narrating how his dad has on several counts issued warnings to have his hair trimmed.





Lord Paper



A critical look at Lord Paper’s dreadlocks can plunge one into a state of confusion and this is because it’s difficult to deduce which particular direction his hair grows from. One can tell that it takes lots of effort for the ‘Asabone’ hitmaker to style his hair.



