Music of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Top 20 songs of 2020 you should keep in the next year

A collage of some 2020 hitmakers

One of the sectors that was mostly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic was the creative industry. The ban on public gathering meant one major stream of income for creatives, especially event organisers and musicians, had been blocked leaving them with digital sales and perhaps endorsements.



The joy of becoming a brand ambassador was short-lived as the Gaming Commission somewhere along the line banned celebrities from advertising betting.



In the midst of the adversities, songwriters, producers, and musicians churned out some good songs to entertain the general public, make revenue, build their fan base and maintain some level of relevance in the space.



The dark side of life was illuminated; boredom was defeated as both seasoned and up-and-coming musicians unleashed bangers that eventually became anthems. These songs dominated radio airplay and made it to notable music charts. They were on rotation at parties, weddings, pubs, and other gatherings after the ban was lifted.



It is worth noting that the season saw great collaborations – both international and local – resulting in the increase in the audience appeal of some musicians which ultimately culminated in views and streaming figures.



Most of these hit songs came with official music videos that garnered considerable views on the video-sharing platform YouTube.



In no particular order, below are 20 songs by Ghanaian musicians in 2020 that cannot be forgotten.



1. Adom – Diana Hamilton









2. No Dulling – Keche ft Kuami Eugene









3. Happy Day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene









4. Open Gate – Kuami Eugene









5. Say Cheese – Kidi









6. Enjoyment – Kidi









7. Putuu – Stonebwoy









8. SORE - Yaw Tog ft O`kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay bahd









9. La Hustle remix – Medikal ft. Criss Waddle & Joey B









10. Akwele Take – Shatta Wale









11. Long Life – Fameye ft Kwesi Arthur









12. Behind the scenes – Kinaata









13. Yawa – R2bees ft Sarkodie









14. Nominate – Stonebwoy ft Keri Hilson









15. Take care of you - Adina ft Stonebwoy









16. Otan Hunu – Dead Peepol x Rich Kent









17. Sisa – King Promise









18. Money - Kweku Flick









19. Akobam - Joey B ft Medikal & Kofi Mole









20. Inna Song – DarkoVibes ft King Promise





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.