Top 10 Ghanaian artistes with most streams on Boomplay

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has brushed off stiff competition from his main rivals on the music landscape, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie to emerge the artiste with most streams on Boomplay.



The Bhim Nation boss has 14 Million streams, followed closely by Sarkodie who obtained 10 Million streams with Shatta Wale’s 8 million streams coming in third.



1. Stonebwoy – 14 Million Streams



2. Sarkodie – 10 Million Streams



3. Shatta Wale – 8 Million Streams



4. King Promise – 6 Million Streams



5. Kuami Eugene – 5 Million Streams



6. KiDi – 4 Million Streams



7. Kwesi Arthur – 4 Million Streams



8. Fameye – 3 Million Streams



9. Wendy Shay Official – 2 Million Streams



10. Kelvyn Boy – 1 Million Streams

