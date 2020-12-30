Top 10 Ghana Twitter trends of 2020

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 December 2020
The outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus had a ripple effect in all spheres of life. To many people, social media became the only avenue to catch a glimpse of hope and excitement.
New trends developed in this regard, to at least, restore some smile during the rather depressing period of lockdown and the aftermath.
Now economies, people are still recovering and those trends are still being appreciated. GhanaWeb in this article sheds light on some the trends that made quite an impact;
1. Attaa Adowa trend
In January, shortly after Bosom PYung made his debut with the release of Attaa Adwoa song, a Twitter trend began to mimic the unique blend of traditional trap music.
As if it was intentional, the song came with a specific dance named the “Attaa Adwoa dance” to compliment which complimented the trend.
I knew this attaaadowa guy song was on to something! I wasn’t feeling it for no reason ????— T R A C Y (@Tamoh_) January 17, 2020
Attaa Adowa to the world pic.twitter.com/s1c3gc6boq— Pope_des (@desmonddapah) January 11, 2020
Officially , we name this Dance the "ATTAA ADOWA DANCE" ????????????????????— POSTY ???? (@SportswearGh) January 10, 2020
The whole 2020 ebi these guys (Dada Awu) wey get hype pass for Ghana. pic.twitter.com/Sn3K5tNv5P— KOJO BANKZ ???????? (@KoJo_Bankz99) December 3, 2020
Who go be the dada awu tomorrow?— senti_vv????? (@_csenti) December 6, 2020
NPP. OR NDC ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/osayUbJFyg
This is another group or the same dada Awu group. This is classic. pic.twitter.com/PmqNn1oOr9— SHATTA BA CONFIRM (MOKO HOO)???? (@shattabaconfirm) August 30, 2020
This Christmas dier yawa ooh ...I didn’t save money for December because they said by June de33 na obiaa wu ????????— Nanakwameflex???????? (@Nanakwameflex3) December 20, 2020
"By June de33 na obiaa awu" but we are still alive ???????????????? let's go and praise our Maker #PraiseJam2020— Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah Parody ???? (@konkrumah_) December 4, 2020
Fellow ghanaians do you remember by june de33 @gyaigyimii— Ajay Dhusted (@EmmanuelDhusted) June 24, 2020
Liverpool before and after visiting Benin. @kwadwosheldon@gyaigyimii@abeyifofeeling— AWUAH PHRIMS ???????? ???????? (@phrimdess) July 9, 2020
Before. After pic.twitter.com/dnYGiSSV3K
Sarkodie before and after Benin ????@sarkodie #Benin2020 pic.twitter.com/qldv90PRv5— SeyramOfficial (@SeyramOfficial) July 9, 2020
How it started Vs How it’s going pic.twitter.com/AKAhoSMJgc— ????Dsybeats???? (@dsybeats) December 28, 2020
African Father: Kwesi Turn the Tele off and sleep— Dr Solution (@DrSolution11) December 19, 2020
Child: Daa saa, ECG Ejumanu
#yagyae
Few moment later pic.twitter.com/KmhmuC7JE7
Babe I'm sorry. I don't want to lose you— kwesi.mael???????????? (@Obanyansafo) December 19, 2020
Saaa Arsenal adwuma no #yagyae
Pastor: sow a seed into your life in 2021.— Hurricane Kofi (@king_Strips) December 19, 2020
Me: )sofo, saa planting for food and jobs ajuma no, #yagyae pic.twitter.com/czVEgrmalh
How it startedhow it's going#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/dDF9LGjtx5— Mayor Deah #EndSARS (@mayordeah_) December 28, 2020
#EndSARS is only trend i want to see till new year.... pic.twitter.com/sdJPU918iA— ????spokesman ???????????? (@iamoluwabiggie) December 29, 2020
We need to tell ourselves the home truth that democracy is not working in Nigeria. You can't have freedom and still get killed for demanding for a better country like we witnessed on 20-10-2020.#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/SwwcFRXc8O— T R N (@flexdada) December 29, 2020
Kweku Krewiah. The First Man To Eat His Bestie In The History Of Ghana pic.twitter.com/aSaGLkL9Ll— Joey Whyte?????????(Jersey Guy) (@JoeyWhyte_) August 24, 2020
David Abukati and Milicent Aworowa, first relationship which ended in tears.#History pic.twitter.com/crg5r64k9f— Kofi Awuah (@KofiAwuah18) August 24, 2020
Meet Emmanuel Yeboah. The first Man to say Meeehhhhh in 1685 ???????????? pic.twitter.com/EkQXjBUyUc— THE GOAT ???? (@ay_poyoo) August 24, 2020
Isaac looking at Abraham after he almost sacrificed him#TweetLikeABibleCharacter pic.twitter.com/vfXtKceK8E— GeraldMouse° (@GeraldChirove) February 19, 2018
Zacchaeus in the tree waiting to see Jesus #TweetLikeABibleCharacter pic.twitter.com/HS60D8Bbsy— Karl Sinatra and 103 others (@KarlSinatra) November 15, 2020
9. Slow-mo challenge
#TweetLikeABibleCharacter— The Godfather (@o_goshi18) January 6, 2018
God: You shall not eat the fruit of this tree
Eve: pic.twitter.com/5SSJuwoL9R
My favorite so far????????#slowmotionchallenge pic.twitter.com/886dgpoDo2— THE PROMETH™ (@Daniel_Says01) December 22, 2020
What @falzthebahdguy and @yemialadee made me do ???? this #slowmotionchallenge ain't for me at all.. but will definitely get very soon. #SingleAndSearching #singleandreadytomingle #ozone #trend #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/3bBfBkAB7v— Abanum Adibeli (@adielabam) December 29, 2020
Omo see slow motion#slowmotionchallenge #UnboxTherapy #Crypto #LakersNation pic.twitter.com/2oUUPq1XrK— Raise Vu ? (@VuRaise) December 22, 2020
money finish, eye clear, Slay King mode activated ???????? https://t.co/I5RA73krjN— OLDBOYY (@15slapssss) December 29, 2020
December money finish— Soloku Hene???????? (@Sua_Nyansa_wai) December 30, 2020
Eye clear
Visiting mode activated pic.twitter.com/72XF37U4SZ
Okay I’m done. I use my vacation to binge watch series. It’s over— Georgie Porgie???????????????? (@VictoriousGeorg) December 28, 2020
Eye clear
Serious mode activated.
