Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Top 10 Ghana Twitter trends of 2020

The outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus had a ripple effect in all spheres of life. To many people, social media became the only avenue to catch a glimpse of hope and excitement.

New trends developed in this regard, to at least, restore some smile during the rather depressing period of lockdown and the aftermath.

Now economies, people are still recovering and those trends are still being appreciated. GhanaWeb in this article sheds light on some the trends that made quite an impact;

1. Attaa Adowa trend

In January, shortly after Bosom PYung made his debut with the release of Attaa Adwoa song, a Twitter trend began to mimic the unique blend of traditional trap music.

As if it was intentional, the song came with a specific dance named the “Attaa Adwoa dance” to compliment which complimented the trend.







2. Dada awu trend

Ghanaian pallbearer, Dada Awu gave rise to this trend with their rather interesting style of switching up the mood at funerals.

One of their numerous videos dancing with a casket hit the internet and that was the beginning of the trend.

This trend seemed to have been a perfect fit for mood at the time, as several countries battled the novel coronavirus and its related deaths.

The trend started in Ghana and hit other parts of the world in less than a month.







3. By June de33

Call it sarcasm or a conspiracy theory but the idea of the coronavirus wreaking havoc in the country ate deep into the minds of many Ghanaians.

Since the confirmation of the first case in March 2020, the catch phrase “By June de33 na obia awu” which literally meant “By June everyone would be dead” was practically used to trade death with laughs.

But when June came without any sign of doom, tweeps began to use its trend to communicate their visions they hope to achieve and some habits they intend to halt when the virus ceases.







4. Benin trend

One of the biggest Twitter trends this year has been the Before and After Benin trend. Benin is one of the four immediate neighbouring countries of Ghana.

However, according to some Twitter users, it has become a hub for traditional African charms popularly known as ‘Juju’.

While the trend was rife in the middle of the year, some horrifying stories were being told about the potency of African ritualists in Benin. But that did not scare tweeps who were eager to skim the last laugh out of every issue.

They usually shared photos of their past (mostly depicting a gloomy phase) and their present. It was a exciting period for celebrities and other public figures, as well.

This trend subsequently gave rise to other trends like “Before and After”, “How it started vrs How’s it’s going.”





5. Yagyae trend

‘Yagyae’ in the local Twi dialect literally translates as “We’ve stopped”.

It became a big trend on Twitter and other social media platforms some few weeks to the festive season. Ghanaians started tweeting about things they intend to put a stop to, particularly in their relationships.

Not only that, it was also used to communicate some archaic practices people intend to discontinue in the new year. It is not yet clear who or what started it but it was, as a matter of fact, heavily patronized.







6. Endsars

Perhaps one of the biggest global trends this year. Tens of thousands of Nigerian youths took to the streets for more than two weeks to protest against police brutality.

The Nigerian youth, mobilised through social media, began staging demonstrations calling for the abolition of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has long been accused of unlawful arrests, torture and extrajudicial killings.

Global leaders and personalities joined the trend to demand justice for persons who were either harassed, killed or maimed by security forces. Proxy demonstrations also took part across the world including Ghana.







7. Pseudo-historical fact trend

Ghanaian social media users at a point, refused to be submerged in political tension that preceded the elections.

Getting to the third quarter of 2020 the pseudo historical trend emerged and once again, it was a merry making avenue for most Ghanaians. It was big.

Instead of presenting history in its accurate form, they rather merged with existing trends with a touch of humour.







8. Tweet as a Bible character trend

This became one of the funniest viral trends the internet saw.

With the #tweetlikeabiblecharacter, people depicted per their knowledge, how some Christian Bible characters would have reacted to some contemporary issues.





9. Slow-mo challenge

The Slow-Motion trend began on TikTok and slowly spread to other social media platforms.

With music in the background, people would act or dance at normal pace and then switch to slow motion, without any form of video enhancement.

There were a few excellent ones but in the dying phase of the trend it was diluted by people who only sought to ridicule participants.







10. Eye clear mode

This trend started just some few weeks to the festive season.

People humorously used the trend to communicate a period of full realization; where they come to terms with the truth about issues and make a decision on their next line of action.







