Too many beautiful women to remain monogamous - KiDi confesses

Entertainment of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

Highlife and Afrobeat crooner KiDi has expressed worry about his ability to remain faithful to one woman.



KiDi affectionately called “Sugar Daddy”, questioned his fidelity and said he does not understand how marrying one woman works.



He made this revelation to Giovani Caleb on TV3 Showbiz 360 when asked about his plans for marriage.



Speaking on when he will be settling down to start a family, the “Enjoyment” singer made it known that every day comes with the realization that there are a lot of beautiful women in the world. He said this makes choosing one woman as a wife very difficult.



“Every day when I wake up, I get the realization that there are many women in the world. I don’t understand how monogamy works,” KiDi wondered.



He intimated that he prays for grace to choose the right partner to settle. With prayer, he believes everything will be fine in his life.

He also said he has no plans for marriage. At the moment, he is in no rush to make any commitment with any woman.



KiDi just released a new single, 'Touch It', with a colourful and captivating video to complement it. It is sampled from a cover of the old reggae classic called “Pass The Dutchie”.



He refuted claims that his songs are made for the girls, saying his songs are for the boys because it is coming from a male point of view to serenade and woo the girls.



Showbiz 360 airs every Friday at 8:30 pm.