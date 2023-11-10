Tony Dath release video for single 'Me P3'

Music of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian artist Tony Dath has just dropped the official music video for his chart-topping single, 'Me P3,' a Twi expression that translates to 'I like it' in English.



In 'Me P3,' Tony Dath takes the listener on a musical journey expressing his admiration for his significant other. The lyrics convey his appreciation for the way she carries herself, praising her body shape and overall allure.



The artist's unique blend of Twi language and the infectious Amapiano genre creates a dynamic and refreshing sound. The infectious beats of the Amapiano genre provide the perfect backdrop for a celebration of love and attraction.



The choreography is as diverse as the music itself, with dancers skillfully moving to the upbeat tempo. The pretty ladies in the video, with their magnetic presence, bring the lyrics to life, embodying the essence of Tony Dath's admiration for the beauty of his lover.







