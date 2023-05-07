Tonto Dikeh slams netizen for calling for prayers after her third cosmetic surgery

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to social media to express her disappointment with the way people tend to show support and care publicly only when negative news about someone is released.



In a post on her Instagram page, the actress, who had previously contested for the position of deputy governor in her state, expressed her frustration with the way people tend to show care by praying for someone only after negative news about them has been released.



"The way we celebrate and pray publicly with clout when we hear bad news is alarming!!! When I came out for deputy governor of my state, I didn't see strangers like this one show care by praying for me, but as soon as you hear one negative unverified nonsens@ you wanna pray publicly and attract all those negative responses," she wrote.



In the same post, the actress went on to reveal that she recently had surgery with a clinic based in Enugu State, which went smoothly, leaving her with a great body and top-notch health.



"If you have to pray, pls pray that I recover at least half the money I spent on politics. No prayer is a waste I understand, but please don’t bother Jesus on my behalf. I am safe in my own home doing chores and running errands," she added.



The actress' post has sparked mixed reactions from her fans and followers on social media, with many showing support for her while others have criticized her for her comments.





ADA/FNOQ