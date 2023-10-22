Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband welcomes second child with new wife

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian entrepreneur and businessman, Olakunle Churchill, and his Gambia-born Nollywood actress wife, Rosy Meurer, have welcomed their second child, Imisioluwa.



The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, now have a baby girl after a son, Omoniyi, together.



Announcing the birth of their new bundle of joy on Sunday, Churchill, who doubles as Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, took to his Instagram account to post pictures of his wife and the newborn baby in the hospital.



He also announced the name of the child.



“+1 IMISIOLUWA AMELIA OLADUNNI CHURCHILL,” he wrote as a caption.



Celebrities including Obi Cubana, Juliet Ibrahim, and Pretty Mike, among others, have flooded the post’s comments section with congratulatory messages.



Watch the video below:



