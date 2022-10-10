You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 10 10Article 1639631

Entertainment of Monday, 10 October 2022

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

Tonto Dikeh explains why she is hiding her current boyfriend

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Actress, Tonto Dikeh Actress, Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she is in a new relationship but she would not make it public.

The single mother of one made this known while reacting to Nkechi Blessing’s sweet message to her boyfriend.

Blessing had taken to her Instagram page to show off a new man, months after parting ways with politician, Opeyemi Falegan.

Nkechi appreciated her boo for coming into her life when she needed a friend.

Nkechi wrote: “I was going to type a long caption, but I rather say dem to you. Thank you for coming into my life when I needed a friend … In just few months you have managed to change few things about me, I am in for a long ride of teachings with you babe, sometimes I wonder if you are really your age. Cus bruh your maturity swept me off my feet, the best communicator I have ever met. Love you for life, Gee”.

Commenting on Nkechi's post, Tonto Dikeh congratulated the actress on her new relationship.

Tonto however revealed that she is hiding her newfound love due to bad experiences.

“Congratulations my baby girl, I dey hide my own like aids make Dem no use me shine again. I love your confidence. If I hear pim ... I love your confidence. If I hear pim, I’ll arrest you when I become DG lmaoo”.

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

The paramount chief of Cape Coast, Oguaamanhen Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II

Why should I go to Accra to get a permit before I can explore what is in my own land? - Oguaamanhen quizzes

Sportsleading sports icon

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

He made Thiago, Henderson look poor - Arsenal fans hail Partey after flawless display against Liverpool

Businessleading business icon

File photo of Ghana cedis and dollar notes

Cedi to US dollar rate: Breaking the 8, racing to 10 and the new 11 factor

Africaleading africa news icon

Fiston Mayele (left) vies for the ball with an Al Hilal Omdurman player during CAF Champions League

Three Tanzania clubs in a fix after poor CAF results

Opinionsleading opinion icon

NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua

Do Justin Kodua and the NPP national officers have the clout to call party big wigs to order?