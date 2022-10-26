Tonardo blasts Abeiku Santana for referring to Mzbel as 'former artiste'

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 October 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghanaian socialite, Emil Wood, popularly known as ‘Nana Tonardo,’ has lambasted media personality, Abeiku Santana, for labeling his friend, Mzbel, as a ‘former’ artiste.
Abeiku Santana hosted Ghanaian singer, ‘Chief One,’ on his ‘Ekwansodwodwo’ show where he asked him (Chief One), who he intends to collaborate with.
The budding singer listed Mzbel as one musician he has been yearning to work with and this came as a surprise to Abeiku Santana.
Expressing utmost shock, Abeiku quizzed why Chief One would want to collaborate with ‘a former artiste’.
“Mzbel? Former artiste Mzbel? “ Abeiku asked with a smirk on his face.
But reacting to this, Tonardo, who is known for publicly fighting Mzbel’s battles, has taken to social media to do what he does best.
He has described as disrespectful and senseless the manner in which Abeiku Santana degraded his best friend, Mzbel, in the presence of an upcoming musician.
“Abeiku Santana, what nonsense were you spewing at your radio station when the young artiste came? Even you haven’t been described as a former presenter. Who the hell do you think you are. What you said was totally senseless. You are a hypocrite. Mzbel is well respected and honored in Ghana more than you are. Tell Ghanaians why you had to run away from Sakumono village sometime ago. If you don’t tell them, I will,” Tonardo said in a video shared on his page.
Tonardo further alleged that Abeiku Santana’s hate towards Mzbel is mainly because he (Abeiku) owes allegiance to Afia Schwarzenegger (Mzbel’s nemesis).
“You are doing this all because of Afia Schwarzenegger. You are scared she will reveal all your secrets that’s why you are kissing her ass,” he added.
Watch the video below: