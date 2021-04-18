Tommy Hilfiger styles Stonebwoy for his record-breaking music video

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Nickelodeon & BET Winner| 3-Time Best Reggae/Dancehall Act in Africa, Stonebwoy, has shared a new single of the year aptly captioned 'BLESSING'; a project that came paired with a simple yet profound Denzel Williams visual spectacle. The song, produced by Kaywa, is his second single after debuting 2021 with his self-titled first single 1GAD.



‘Blessing’ is a blend of rich authentic African sounds deftly delivered by Stonebwoy‘s unique sound.



Neatly and decently Styled by TOMMY HILFIGER, an American premium clothing brand, manufacturing apparel, footwear, accessories, fragrances and home furnishings, the interaction between Stonebwoy and Vic Mensa is a beauty to watch, their message was spot on when the Dancehall crooner churns out the lyrics ‘Blessing go follow me, follow me, follow me, curses go runaway, runaway‘.



Shot in New York, USA, this vivacious visual opens with strong affirmations from Stonebwoy, who believes that perseverance is key to being successful when he said ‘One day one day, I know you will win’. He is also heard speaking about his musical journey, inspirations, and aspirations in life.



The video was premiered on BET JAMS and BET SOUL and other American pay television networks controlled by the BET. It also witnessed a heavy promotion from TOMMY HILFIGER. The company made series of Instagram and other social media posts announcing the release of the official music video by the award-winning Ghanaian performer.



This is however not the first time Stonebwoy has enjoyed such benevolence from Tommy Hilfiger as an ambassador. He was styled for his ‘Nominate’ music video featuring Keri Hilson. He has also been styled for other projects on his Billboard rated 3rd studio album – Epistles of Mama.



”Our thoughts manifest into our reality there we ought to master the art of speaking blessings into our lives but working towards the blessings we seek!” On his part, the rapper Vic said: “I’ve been a fan of Stone for a long time, so when Sheila O, afrobeat DJ by way of Chicago, connected us we got the record done immediately. Then we linked in New York to shoot the video and did a few more records too. I think me and Stone really share energy because we stand for something”.



“BLESSING” has now recorded 1.5M streams in just 24 hours of its release — setting a record for the very first time a Ghanaian song has reached the Million + mark in just 1 day. The video makes Stonebwoy the first Ghanaian based musician to make a NEW YORK TIMES SQUARE Billboard appearance with his own material.



