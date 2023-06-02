Toke Makinwa reveals how she survived after her husband impregnated his ex-girlfriend

Entertainment of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Renowned actress and media personality Toke Makinwa has shared how she handled the fact that her estranged husband, Maje Ayida, had an unplanned pregnancy with his ex-girlfriend.



The media personality expressed her devastation at learning the pregnancy was nine months along in the most recent episode of her YouTube vlog series, "Toke Moments."



Recall that Toke and her spouse, Ayida, separated in 2015, but their marriage was formally divorced in court in 2017.



The television star claimed that continuing to work every day while feeling depressed over her husband's affair was the sole solace in her life.



Toke added that her employer had also encouraged her to quit her job, but she insisted that she was able to do so because she had figured out how to balance her work with her emotions.



She said: "“I think that [my job] was the only thing that I was sure of in my life. Every other thing that was familiar has failed. The world that I had built had crumbled. And the only thing that I was sure of, was my job.



“I remember walking into the [radio] studio, and like 7am the World News goes on. And there is a call from the owner of the radio station, and he is like, ‘everyone is talking about you, I don’t want to get into it but people are thinking you would literally fall apart. I think you need to go home.



“ I have learned to leave my feelings at the door and then pick them up when I am on my way home. So, once I walk into the studio, it’s not about me.



"It’s about the millions of people who are trying to make their ways to work; they are the ones who are tuning in expecting to get entertained, informed, and on top of what is going in the world.”