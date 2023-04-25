Today in History: Stop using your ‘artificial body’ to bluff – Maame Dokono tells Moesha

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

On April 25, 2018, actress Grace Omaboe was reported to have chided Moesha Boduong for some comments the young actress made.



Veteran actress, Grace Omaboe known in Ghana’s entertainment industry as Maame Dokono has expressed her anger following Moesha’s CNN interview.



Actress Moesha Boduong received backlash from Ghanaians after she told American ace journalist, Christiane Amanpour on the Sex and Love Around the World series that her motivation for dating a married man, just like other women in Ghana was because of the country’s ailing economy.



Reacting to Moesha’s assertions in an interview with JoyNews’ MzGee, Maame Dokono slammed the actress and advised her to stop using her artificial body to bluff Ghanaian because she went through a surgery to gain her shape.



She said, no reasonable hardworking man will invest their monies in women like Moesha just because of pleasure.



‘You want what, most of these men that give these ladies money are politicians, they’re businessmen who didn’t struggle to get their money, and the monies that are given to the ladies are stolen. They only thing that she is using to lure these guys is her butt and I think that it is artificial...What she said, I am so sad about it,” she said.



“I bet you after some time, they will never benefit from that. They will see what it will bring to them. Our body was not made to be used by a lot of men to make money and you know most of these men who give them are politicians, they are businessmen who maybe, actually didn’t struggle to get their money,” Maame Dokono added.



However Ghanaian actress cum model, Moesha was recently jabbed for saying Ghanaian women depend on ‘Big Men’ to survive because “the economy is such a way that you need someone to take care of you. You can’t make enough money as a woman here. Because even when you want to get an apartment, in Ghana they take two years’ advance and I just started working where will I get money to pay?”



Moesha said she’s dating a married man basically because the man can afford to take care of her financials, apartment, car and pays for her domestic needs.