Today in History: Shatta Wale allegedly shot, rushed to hospital – Reports

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was a Monday evening when reports were rife that Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale had been shot. The October 18, 2021 incident later turned out to be a hoax after the musician said it was his way of fighting against doom prophecy.



Prophet Stephen Akwasi, popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe had in September 2021 said if prayers were not offered to change a vision he has received, October 18 was going to mean something different to Ghanaians.



Without specifically mentioning Shatta Wale, the New Life Kingdom Chapel founder said on Accra FM that a popular Dancehall artiste called Charles would be shot to death in a similar fashion as South African reggae icon, Lucky Dube.



Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah, together with some members of his crew, subsequently staged a shooting prank on October 18, 2021, sending shivers down the spines of many.



At the initial stage, information about the said incident was scanty until after an investigation was launched into the matter by the Ghana Police Service.



Below was an initial report by starrfm.com.gh published on GhanaWeb.





Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has allegedly been shot by unknown gunmen at East Legon, a suburb of Accra.



He has been rushed to an unnamed hospital and is receiving emergency treatment, Pulse.com.gh reports.



Accra-based Starr FM also reports the development attributing their story to one Nana Dhope, Shatta Wale's personal assistant.



The development comes a day after the musician celebrated his 37th birthday.



The hashtag #Shattabration topped trends through Sunday (October 17) as his contemporaries sent him well wishes on his big day.



From across the oceans, American musician Beyonce also extended birthday wishes with an old photo of Shatta Wale.