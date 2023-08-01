Today in History: King Promise addresses controversial issue with Dubai lady

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

King Promise in an interview with Delay in 2022 spoke about his relationship with Yasmin Behzadi, a Dubai-based businesswoman who invested in his career.



Below is the story as published on GhanaWeb on August 1, 2022.



King Promise has disclosed that although the working relationship with Yasmin Behzadi, a Dubai-based businesswoman who invested in his career, ended at the time he suggested some adjustments be made to achieve the targeted goals, he still maintains a cordial relationship with the investor.



In 2018, Yasmin Behzadi threatened legal actions against King Promise for allegedly failing to honour his part of a 360 contract they signed.



She reportedly said after she signed the musician who at the time was known as Boy P, she assisted in rebranding him to King Promise. Yasmin, at the time, claimed she spent in excess of $150,000 on high-budget music video shoots in Dubai, travel expenses, luxury cars, Hollywood producers and promotions.



Speaking on The Delay Show aired on Sunday, July 31, 2022, King Promise noted that he proposed a change in strategy during the period they worked. Although he meant well, the suggestion he made was the beginning of the end.



“With business, you work with people. Sometimes, it goes how it’s supposed to go; sometimes, it doesn’t,” said King Promise who mentioned that he has encountered Yasmin after becoming a star.



“For the respect I have for Yas, I’m never going to say anything about what went on even if she’s gone on radio or anywhere to say anything bad about me. I’ve met her several times after I blew up – at the club, I’ve been to her apartment but everyone handles things differently. She’s still my elder sister.”



“She was the one who called the shots when we were working and all I did was follow till it got to a time I said things were not going the way we wanted although we were spending money so let’s make some changes and that’s where the problems started coming. But that’s me trying to save the business and money,” he added.



The musician, however, refuted claims he was Yasmin’s lover.



“I never dated her, that’s my big sister,” he stated.



