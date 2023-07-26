Today in History: I'm always asked why I work when my father is Ken Agyapong - MP's son

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Kennedy Agyapong Junior, an event organiser, in an interview in July 2022 spoke about how his father advised him to work hard despite the wealth of the politician.



The son of Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed that he frequently gets asked why he works when his father is wealthy.



In an interview on Joy News with the Afrochella Festival co-founder, he noted that contrary to what many people believe that he has a rich father, he works extremely hard to be successful in his field of work.



“Three to four years ago, I went on a TV show with him and people were like, ‘that’s your dad. Can I take a picture? Your dad is Honorable Kennedy Agyapong and you’re working?



“And I was like, am I not supposed to work? When I was younger, my dad always said you have to work hard, and I think that helped.



“When I was about 16, he was like ‘you have to wake up early [because] if you wake up early, you can start planning things.’ So, consistently, even if I plan to go out or not, I wake up at 4:30 am or 5:00 am at most,” he disclosed.



Even though he is the Assin MP's son, Ken Agyapong Jnr. said, he doesn't go about telling people who his father is in other countries since they don't know who he is.



“I’m still the same Kenny, I don’t go around saying my dad is Kennedy Agyapong because if I’m in America, nobody is going to say who is your father. So I don’t want it to get to my head at all. I’m very calm and cool but I’m wild sometimes.”



