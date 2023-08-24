Today in History: Gifty Boakye debunks AFCON scandal with ex-boyfriend Thomas Partey

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 August 2023

In an interview on GhanaWeb TV, Gifty Boakye addressed a number of issues including her relationship with Thomas Partey, her ex-boyfriend and allegations she was smuggled into the Black Stars camp during an AFCON tournament.



Below is the full story as published on August 24, 2022.



Ghanaian model and entrepreneur, Gifty Boakye has disclosed that there is no bad blood between herself and her former boyfriend, Thomas Teye Partey.



According to Gifty, the Ghanaian footballer who plays for Premier League club Arsenal was in her prayers over his alleged sexual assault of his new Moroccan girlfriend,



Although they have both moved on, Gifty in an exclusive interview on GhanaWeb TV with Paula Amma Broni intimated that she wishes nothing but the best for her ex-lover.



"There were so many people that were in the relationship with us and so when we broke up, we kept it a secret for some time...when I decided to move on, out of respect for my partner, I kept everything low-key.



"Even today, with everything that is going on in the media with him, I pray for him daily and you know, we are good...we come from Krobo, I don't want to see a black man, whether Ghanaian, American or British in that position no matter what our differences were," she said.



The beauty queen who represented Ghana at this year's Miss Supranational beauty pageant in Poland listed some circumstances that led to the breaks in her past relationship with Thomas.



Gifty Boakye also denied rumours that she was 'smuggled' into the hotel of Thomas Partey during the 2019 AFCON.



She explained that they were officially dating at the time.



"Thomas and I's relationship was very public, against my wishes. It started with that whole AFCON scandal, which is just the worst way...it was just a rumour, I don't have the time to be smuggled into any camp. I was invited there and everyone knew I was there and there were no issues about me being there, it was his birthday and that was why I was there



"So some journalists decided to take it upon himself to write those rumours about me when I was in Dubai at the camp and Eygpt at the actual games...we were dating, every much in a committed, monogamous relationship. I would not be smuggled anywhere," she told GhanaWeb.



