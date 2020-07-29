Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Today in 2016: Musician Daasebre Gyamenah is dead

High-Life music legend, Daasebre Gyamenah

Today, July 29, 2020, marks exactly 4 years following the demise of High-Life music legend, Daasebre Gyamenah, who passed on at the 37 Military Hospital at age 48.



Music lovers were saddened by the passing of “Ahoofe” Gyamenah when the news broke out on that fateful Friday.



The late High-Life crooner launched into the music scene with his hit album, “Kokooko” which featured Lord Kenya. Daasebre made a significant impact in the industry until his death.



Daasebre has a tall list of songs to his credit including “Twaso”, “Wo Da Enda”, “You Stole My Heart”, “Calling” among others.



Information available to Peacefmonline.com indicates that contemporary High-Life music legend, Daasebre Gyamenah has died at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra early Friday morning.



A close family member disclosed to Peacefmonline.com.



The award winning artist according to the family was battling with some illness but couldn’t survive in the early hours of Friday.



Family members who confirmed the unfortunate incident said his condition was critical Thursday dawn and was found unconscious.



Biography of Daasebre Gyamenah



MANY are those who know ace highlife singer, Daasebre Gyamenah as “Ahoofe”, a name his fans gave him after the release of his hit song, “Ahoofe”, which literally means beautiful or the handsome one.



One other name that the singer has in his “portmanteau” that many of his fans may not know is Abubakar Siddiq.



Daasebre is a Muslim, and Abubakar Siddiq is his Islamic name.



“Daasebre was born into Islam. His late mother was a Muslim, who died when Daasebre was only five years old.



Daasebre was christened as Kojo Gyamenah and as a royal, he later added “Daasebre” to distinguish himself from others with the same name.



Later on in his life, he adopted the Islamic name in line with his faith.



“As a man of the people, Daasebre does not see why Christians and Muslims should be at each other’s throat over doctrinal differences.



And that is why he has separated his work from his religion to enable him to preach peace and morality to people from different religious backgrounds.



Daasebre was preparing to release a gospel album to underscore his love for God and also thank the Almighty for seeing him through the difficult times he faced in the London jail.





