Today In History: If foreplay is done right, penis size doesn’t matter – Sex Coach

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• There are indeed men who worry about the sizes of their penises



• Two years ago, a sex coach said instead of worrying that way, men should concentrate on having good foreplay



• She explained that it will be appropriate too for them to learn communication skills with their partners in bed so they know what they really want



If you have a problem with the size of your penis, or that of your man's, this sex coach has good news for you.



According to Dzifa Sweetness, good foreplay will diffuse any worries you have about the size of that penis.



She said that especially for men, instead of worrying about the size of their penis, they should devise ways of communicating with their partners and learning what truly matters to them in bed.



Read the full report here, which was first published on Ghanaweb.com in 2019:



Dzifa Sweetness, a sex coach on e.TV Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen' has touted the power of foreplay in sexual intercourse.



According to Dzifa, the only way a heavily endowed man can easily penetrate any vagina is to have a good foreplay game on.



‘’No matter how big your penis is, all you need is good foreplay. A well-lubricated vagina can even take a 10-inch penis,’’ she stated.



She also shared her opinions on a penis that is too big or too small.



"A grown man with a 2-inch penis is a deformity. The same way we classify small penis as a deformity, a penis that has to be coiled severally into a man’s underwear is also equally handicapped," she revealed.



However, Dzifa Sweetness suggested that rather than worrying about the size of their penises and trying to enhance them with the hope of pleasing their partners, men should focus their efforts on communicating with their partners and learning what really matters to them in bed.



Meanwhile, some women agree that bigger is indeed better for them. But most of them do not think it makes any difference at all in terms of their sexual pleasure.



This is consistent with some research findings indicating that the vast majority of heterosexual women in relationships report no complaints regarding the size of their partners’ genitals.



Majority of women lean towards communication as being the deal-breaker for them rather than length or thickness of a man’s penis.