To say Eno and Freda Rhymz owe you gratitude is nonsensical - Vida Adutwumwaa to Sista Afia

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sista Afia's claim that Eno Barony and Freda Rhymz have been ungrateful to her after helping the rappers gain some level of prominence in the entertainment space makes no sense, that's according to entertainment analyst Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng.



The highlife musician who engaged in a lyrical war with Eno Barony and Freda Rhymz last year, mentioned on the Fella Show recently that she called the two rappers and sold the idea to them. The aim, she said, was to revive the rap game among females in Ghana's music industry.



Having embraced the idea and executing it to the admiration of music enthusiasts, none of them, according to Sista Afia, has acknowledged her for the initiative.



Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng who hailed the females during the beef however asserts the claim that Eno Barony and Freda Rhymz have been ungrateful is senseless.



"The first thing I said when I heard this was ‘this is so unnecessary’. If you recall, during the year in review, I said their beef was the beef of the year because they outsmarted the guys. Their songs came with videos, telling the Yaa Ponos and Shatta Wales how it’s done. We saw sister Afia going after Freda Rhymz at TV3 and threatening to fight on live TV. Why do you come out to say this was planned?" she said on GhanaWeb TV's entertainment review show Bloggers' Forum.



"She’s talking about the fact that she shot their careers up and they didn’t come back to say thank you. What kind of nonsense is this?" Vida added.



Looking straight into the camera to deliver a message to the singer, Vida noted that it is inaccurate for Sista Afia to suggest that the level of relevance Eno Barony and Freda Rhymz gained during the period was as a result of her effort.



"Sista Afia, I’m telling you this, if you think you helped boost Eno and Freda Rhymz’s career, that’s a lie. You were the biggest loser as far as the beef is concerned because there were suggestions that you were not the composer of the song so the originality of the Sista Afia we know fell short. Secondly, you made us know you have a quick temper because you wanted to fight on live TV.



"If the fight was part of the plan, you were the one whose name came up for such a destructive agenda. That means you have that character trait. The biggest winner was Eno. If any of these ladies come out to deny ever planning this with you, what do you think would happen to your career? You deserve no commendation," Vida unequivocally said.



She further told host Abrantepa that Sista Afia's statement seems to give credence to suspicions that the Sootuom rapper who was said to have composed her song is linked to Fella Makafui, a reason she made such claims on The Fella Show which is hosted by the actress who is married to a Sootuom-based rapper.



Watch that part of the discussion from the 38th minute.



