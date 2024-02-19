To say Bawumia is a disgrace to the Northern Region is tribalistic! - Blakk Rasta slams Fifi Kwetey

Entertainment of Monday, 19 February 2024

Blakk Rasta has descended heavily on the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey for making what the radio personality terms a “tribalistic” comment about Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



According to him, Fifi Kwetey’s utterance about Dr. Bawumia in which he described the vice president as “being a disgrace to the Northern Region” is tribalistic and should not have come from a person of his calibre.



He stated that although Dr. Bawumia is a disgrace, it should be limited to himself and his supporters but involving his region is unacceptable.



“Honestly, to say Dr. Bawumia is a disgrace to the Northern Region, I feel that it might not be intentional but it has tribalistic undertones. For instance, if I say a prominent person from the Volta was a 'disgrace', some people might find it offensive.



"Fifi Kwetey could have said it better. Dr. Bawumia is a disgrace to himself and his supporters. His choice of words was problematic but the truth stands,” he said while speaking on the UrbanBlend show on 3FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



What Fifi Kwetey said about Dr. Bawumia



Speaking during the second day of former President John Mahama's 'Building Ghana Tour' in Tamale, Mr Kwetey urged the people of the Northern Region to prevent Bawumia from winning the upcoming elections by any means necessary.



He added that Dr. Bawumia is a disgrace to the region.



"Nothern Region, you owe it to Ghana to ensure that a son who does not represent not your best image but rather represents a disgrace to the north should never rise to the leadership of this country because that will be a disgrace to the entire Northern Region.



“Northern Region, you need to do everything possible to ensure that this son of yours who is an absolute disgrace and humiliation to all of you never rises to become the president of this country. You have been blessed with a son who can be trusted,” he said.



Since the remark was made, prominent personalities in the country have called on Fifi Kwetey to render an apology to Dr. Bawumia for making a tribalistic comment which does not augur well for the political system in Ghana.



However, Fifi Kwetey is yet to respond to the calls and apologize to the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



