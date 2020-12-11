Music of Friday, 11 December 2020

Tinuke discusses new single ‘Rara’, being a female in Hip-Hop, fashion sense and more

Musician Tinuke

Following on from the momentum of her previous releases, Ghana-based Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter, Tinúké unveils her new single ‘Rara’, accompanied with a music video. But before that, she talks in a ‘Q&A’ session where she speaks about being a female in Hip-Hop/Rap, her influences, fashion sense, and more.



Tinúké is a conventional rapper, but what sets her apart from her contemporaries is the palpable passion she infuses into her punchlines, which is exactly why each line she drops on any song feels weighty; like a ton of bricks dropped on her listener.



She’s best known for songs such as ‘Collusion’, ‘Waakye’, ‘Aayalolo’, ‘What You Need’ and more recently her critically acclaimed debut compilation mixtape called ‘’H.E.R’’ (Having Extreme Rage).



Check out the interview below.



Who is Tinúké and what makes you unique from other artists?



Tinúké is a recording artist. I’m a rapper, singer and songwriter.



And I’m just me: myself. I love music and am excited to explore and transcend genres. You might catch me singing throughout a song and you’ll also see me rapping on other songs.. speaking different languages. I see myself as an overall artist.



Tell us about your new single ‘Rara’ and why you tapped Ayisi to feature on the song?



‘Rara’ is a song about making someone aware of your feelings towards them. It’s like the confession of a crush or first love, letting them feel that connection that you want them.



I actually hadn’t planned on collaborating with anyone on the song. I intended to do it alone but, on the day, I showed up to the studio to record it with Kuvie (producer), Ayisi was also there. He heard the song and asked to jump on it. He’s so great at what he does in his field and it was a no brainer for me, honestly! That was it.



What are your influences as an artist?



Real-life experiences as well as my desire to actually achieve my purpose in life according to the universe.



How does it feel being a female in a male-dominated genre Hip-Hop/Rap?



First of all, I don’t identify myself as a female rapper. Because, I don’t think art has a gender. I think the expression “female rappers” is just a way to box women in. I feel we are all artists regardless of gender. It’s like, nobody calls men “male rappers”. So why can’t I just be a rapper or an artist? Why, do I have to be a “female rapper”?



Your fashion sense seems to be ‘’wild’’, can you describe it?



Lol. Afro-casual, edgy, grungy. I actually can’t tell. I just put stuff together based on my mood and ideas and as long as I feel comfortable in it. I wear it and that’s that. My style is influenced by my individuality.



Any plans after ‘Rara’ and upcoming projects for the New Year 2021?



Yes, most definitely, ‘Rara’ is actually one of the songs from my forthcoming EP set to drop in 2021. Will be releasing more information and details via my social media @realtinuke. But in the meantime, look out for more singles, videos and collaborations.



I appreciate everyone who has supported me and is still supporting me. There’s more to come, let’s go!





