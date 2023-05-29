Tinubu's governance: 'Don't be unhappy, let the process play out' - Popular socialite tells Nigerians

Entertainment of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Veteran Nigerian artiste Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa who is widely known as Charly Boy has advised Nigerians not to be upset with the state of their country ahead of the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.



The singer revealed this in a post on his Instagram on Sunday, May 28, claiming that many people are dissatisfied with the way matters relating to the 2023 election in Nigeria have turned out.



Charly Boy claims that it appears that many Nigerians' goodness and desires have lost out to evil and depravity.



According to him, it's crucial for people to remember to be kind to themselves and that things are still in progress.



He wrote: “I know many pple are sad and unhappy about how Nigeria has panned out. It feels like evil and wickedness has won over goodness and the desire of millions of Nigerians. Don’t be unhappy

Be gentle with urself and let the process play out.



“Just remember, it’s not yet over. For now, smile and make urself a priority. A very happy, peaceful and reflective Sunday my people. God is able.”



Check his post here:



