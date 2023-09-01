Tinny's timeless hit songs debut on streaming platforms

Entertainment of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: GNA

Ghanaian Hiplife star Nii Addo Quaynor, popularly referred to as Tinny, has placed a compilation of some timeless hit songs on various streaming services.



The compilation, which includes the ever-famous "Makola Kwakwe" album, is available across Audiomack, Boomplay, and Spotify, among others.



This latest move by Tinny gives Hiplife music lovers the opportunity to catch up with some of their favourite songs from Ghana's golden music generation.



More than 100 songs by Tinny, which featured numerous memorable collaborations, have been compiled on various stores, and fans can enjoy the best from the music legend.



Also available on the streaming platforms are some of Tinny's newly released singles, which include "Heartbeat" and "Your Waist," among others.



Tinny has undoubtedly attained legendary status in Ghana's music industry, thrilling music lovers with numerous bangers over the last two decades.