Tima Kumkum finally finds love in Kuami Eugene?

Musician Kuami Eugene and TV presenter Tima Kumkum

Popular Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum seems to have finally found love after openly stating in an interview with Delay that she was single and lonely and needed the affection of a man.



Her new love interest seem to be award winning singer Kuami Eugene. In a latest post on her Instagram page, Kuami Eugene had commented under one of her photos that he admires her a lot and is actually obsessed with her.



Tima Kumkum who was moved by the sweet words of Kuami Eugene, quickly replied saying that she also admires him a lot and she is humbled to hear such affectionate words from him.



It could just be two adults flirting but since Kuami Eugene is single and Tima Kumkum is single, who knows what the future holds. We are in a world that everything is possible so we are just waiting to see what will happen next.



