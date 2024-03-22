TikTok is more lucrative than acting – Jackline Mensah

Entertainment of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

TikTok sensation Jackline Mensah has revealed that social media platform, TikTok is more lucrative than acting.



Speaking to Afia Owusu on X-Zone on TVXYZ, Jacqueline, who’s now an actress, stated that she hasn’t been in many movies, but currently, TikTok pays more than acting.



“TikTok pays more than acting, that’s what I can say for now because I haven’t worked with many production teams aside from YN Production,” she said.



In 2022, during an interview, Jackline Mensah stated that she earns about US$3000 a week from the social media app, which is equivalent to GH₵23,550.00 in Ghana cedis, a significant amount of money.



Fellow TikToker Ansantewaa, who joined in the interview, also confirmed Jackline’s assertions, saying they do indeed make that much.