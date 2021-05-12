Tiisha reveals inspiration behind her latest single ‘True Mood’

Music of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Upcoming Afro pop singer Tiisha, has shared how she was inspired to write her new hit song, ‘True Mood’.



Asked why she decided to give her song such a controversial title, she mentioned, “True mood is not a controversial song but Ghanaians are trying to make it one”.



She described the song as a self explanatory one that describes her personality.



“I love money and I’m sure everyone else does too”, she indicated.



Revealing the motivation behind the song to Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show she shared, “My team and I did not even plan to put the song out. I was in the studio recording a different song when one guy said I sounded like I was getting laid. My producer agreed with him and said that it is a true mood and that is how we got the inspiration”.



According to her, she did not sit to write the song like she did for most of her songs.



Responding to how music lovers reacted to the song because she portrayed women as materialistic, she cleared the air saying, “I’m not claiming women are materialistic because obviously not just women love money, we all love money and honestly, I feel you’ll be a hypocrite if you say you don’t love money”.



Tiisha went on to say that, the song just gained the hype and everyone just hoped on it. “That is why the music is that trendy now”.



She also emphasized that, she does not really care about people who crticise her negatively because, “People are always entitled to their opinion and that doesn’t make me who I am. What they think about me doesn’t make me. Although they may be my fans, their opinions don’t matter” she said.