Tiisha insists she’s not copying Ebony

New Zylofon Media signee, Tiisha admits she may sound like Ebony but takes issue with people saying she is copying the late singer's style.



Tiisha appearing on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Showbiz Xtra’ with Doctar Cann said the late Ebony was a ‘great artiste’ but announced “I am not trying to sound like her. We both have different styles.”



In that time, Tiisha explained that it is difficult to sound like someone especially because every human being has a different voice box.



As for the claim being made by Ghanaians, Tiisha insisted she did not learn to sing like Ebony at all and even if she did, she can never learn to speak like Ebony. “I can learn to sing like Rihanna but I can never speak like her. it will be very difficult.”



She later commented she can never change the way she speaks because music lovers say she sounds like someone else. “I speak like that naturally and I can never change how I speak and who I am.”



Tiisha who is currently promoting her song ‘6:30’ admitted that she loved ‘Turn on the Light’ by the late Ebony Reigns because of its rhythm and was hooked to it.





