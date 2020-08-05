Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Tiisha hits back at Bullet for saying she shouldn’t copy Ebony

Zylofon Music's new artiste, Tiisha, has replied Bullet’s subtle jab at her claiming that she's copying the late Ebony Reigns.



The Rufftown Records CEO in a post on Instagram advised budding female musicians to be original and not copy or try to sound like the deceased musician or anyone.



Barely 24 hours after his post, Tiisha has reiterated that she is unique and proud of her style.



In her rebuttal post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the ‘Packaging’ singer claimed she was born a queen and she has come for her throne.



She believes no one is like her 'before and after’.



Tiisha wrote on Twitter: “I’ve said before and I’ll say it again, I AM THE QUEEN and I’ve come for my throne! We’ve been working hard to bring great music with a good message for Ghana ????????. I was born a queen, unique and proud. No one like me before and no one after. It’s Tisha Time! Catch me if you can????”





