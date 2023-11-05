Tidal Rave commotion: We don't want any confusion, perform and leave - Mugeez fires

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Mugeez, a member of the R2bees music group sounded a word of caution to his fellow artists to stop creating confusion when they mount the stage to perform at concerts.



According to Mugeez, the Ghana music industry is breaking apart as a result of the petty confusion between artists.



Mugeez who was speaking on stage at the 2023 Tidal Rave made fans aware that there was a seeming confusion ongoing at the backstage as a result of an incident that occurred before he mounted the stage to perform.



The musician condemned the act and urged his fellow musicians to perform within time at concerts to avert any confusion since it was tearing the industry apart.



"Before everyone leaves here this morning, let it be known to our fellow artists that we working with that we don't want any confusion because it's breaking us apart," Mugeez said.



He added, "We don't like the nonsense that is going on at the backstage. We are working with time when you come to perform and leave the stage. We don't want any confusion."



Prior to R2bees' performance at the Tidal Rave concert, Sarkodie's manager, AngelTown stormed the stage to interrupt Stonebwoy's performance at the concert.



The incident lasted for a very long time before sanity prevailed.



The altercation seemed to have arisen due to Stonebwoy exceeding his allocated performance time, which in turn caused delays for other artists scheduled to perform, including Sarkodie, R2Bees, and King Promise.



