Tidal Rave 2023: New tricks, same old dog

Entertainment of Monday, 6 November 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
December in Ghana is characterized by lots and lots of events. And the major starter is the annual Tidal Rave festival. This year's was held on October 5 at the La Palm Royal Beach.
10 years running, the annual beach music festival has been known for its colour and a rich lineup of some of the biggest acts in the country as they assemble at a major beach to provide the best experience for revellers, or in this sense, “Ravers”.
However, Tidal Rave has been plagued with some major problems. Mainly, location, timing, and security. The 2022 edition was the climax of it all.
Usually held at the Kokrobite beachside, many revellers had to deal with maneuvering the bad roads and twisting streets in an unfamiliar neighborhood to locate the event grounds. Not to talk of problems with parking and ticketing.
Like most other major events, timing is a whole different situation, especially for the line-up. Many artistes come later than the times stated with major artistes preferring to go on stage after midnight. This becomes a problem as the events carry on into the wee hours of the morning. This leaves the worn-out revelers to attempt to find their way back home at 2 to 3 a.m., in an unfamiliar neighbourhood.
Security is what tops everything. Past Tidal Rave events were plagued with reports of robberies, mugging, and even unconfirmed reports of a shooting.
But 2023 attempted to fix all that.
From the promos, the first thing one noticed was the venue change. From the secluded Kokrobite beach sites to the easily accessible La Palm Royal Beach resort, many revelers could breathe a sigh of relief.
Another noteworthy change was the parking and ticketing requirements. Revellers were made to park their cars at the Tradefair complex, get their tickets scanned, and then take a shuttle to the resort itself.
Another thing to note was the security; everywhere you looked, there were security personnel. From police officers to private security personnel, one could count about 200 security officers ready to prevent any situation.
Getting onto the grounds, one would be greeted with all the sights and sounds of a well-organized event. Stands were located at vantage points and the stage, lights, and setup were magnificent.
.@tidalravefest 2023 ! ????️— REELS GUY (@reelsguygh) November 5, 2023
Shot & Edited on iPhone ???? #TidalRave23 #TheNewRave pic.twitter.com/S3ZjVCH8EY
Africa’s biggest beach event!!— Kojo Manuel (@KojoManuel) November 5, 2023
Kojo Manuel X DJ Vyrusky ????#TidalRave #TidalRave23 pic.twitter.com/6WvT9m9znc
When the landlord @sarkodie jumps on stage, the crowd goes wild. ???? ????????This is the New Rave #TidalRave23 #TheNewRave pic.twitter.com/UXG78Jdwmc— Tidal Rave Festival (@tidalravefest) November 6, 2023
Back in the capital and straight to the Rave Last night ???????????????? #TidalRave23 pic.twitter.com/WI84H9Sm1F— Lord KiDi (@KiDiMusic) November 5, 2023