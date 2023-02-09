Tickets doesn’t pay for the events we organize – Diana Hamilton

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton has revealed that event tickets typically do not cover the cost of organising an event or a show.



Recounting some of the most difficult moments of organising her annual ‘Experience with Diana Hamilton,’ she revealed that the first two editions brought her no financial gain.



According to her, after the events and analysis were completed, the team realised they did not make profits, and no one demanded anything because every team member was aware of what had occurred.



The musician said on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s mid-morning show that it takes more than tickets to successfully organise an event.



It never gets easier for her because she is always worried about whether things will get better.



She quickly added that the two first editions did not discourage her, and the grace of God has been with her throughout the subsequent events she had organised.





She noted that organising a successful event entails a lot of work and has never been easy.



“I remember after one of our editions, everyone rose and went to sleep without saying anything because we realised we had run at a loss. But that didn’t deter her because it wasn’t about the money,” she told host Sokoohemaa Kukua.



The ‘Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton’ is a gospel music concert that started in 2014 in London with Ghana hosting its first edition in 2016.



The launch of this year’s events was held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Monday, January 16, 2023.



This year’s unconventional event will take place in February in Accra and Kumasi.



The musicians billed to enthralled patrons on the nights with spirit-filled performances are Ohemaa Mercy, ACP Kofi Sarpong, Ceccy Twum, Celestine Donkor, Perez Praise, Joe Mettle, Piesie Esther, Moses OK, Bernice Pamford, Christiana Attafuah.



Accra will kick-start the much-anticipated gospel musical concert at the Perez Dome on February 19 with artists such as Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle, Bernice Panford, Perez Musik, and Celestine Donkor.



Piesie Esther, Moses OK, ACP Kofi Sarpong, and Ceccy Twum, along with Diana Hamilton, will close out this year’s event in Kumasi on February 26 at the Bantama Church of Pentecost.