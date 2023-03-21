Tic calls Zapp Mallet 'GOAT of producers', names 9 other greats

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Hiplife superstar Tic, formerly called Tic Tac has revealed 10 music producers he reveres as the best from his time.



Born Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, the rapper and businessman on March 19, 2023, tweeted 10 names he under his stipulated theme: "Top 10 Ghanaian music producers of my time."



"Zapp Mallet, Jay Q, Nana King, Slim Busterr, Appiatus, Quick Action, Morris Babyface, The Last 2 - Hammer, Killbeatz and Sugar Tone," he enumerated from number one to ten at 9:41 PM.



About 15 minutes later, Tic reviewed his list, taking out Slim Buster at number 4 and replacing him with Roro as seen below:



A day before, when he posted a classic Zapp Mallet-produced album titled 'Nananom: Nana - Nono', music executive Obofour hailed Mr Mallet.



"Zapp Mallet will always be the Ghanaian GOAT [greatest of all time] till the world [is] destroy[ed]," Obofour tweeted.



In response, Tic, with a fist-in-the-air emoji, tweeted: "Goat of producers."