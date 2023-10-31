You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 10 31Article 1872332

Throwback to Shatta Wale's electric performance at the 2015 Glo CAF Awards

Shatta Wale, the self-acclaimed Dancehall King, has solidified his presence in the Ghanaian music industry with both his talent and controversies. But he had been making waves long ago.

Videos resurfacing on social media showcase his remarkable performance at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards, held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, Nigeria, on January 7, 2015.

This event celebrated not only football but also rich African music, featuring legendary artists like Salif Keita from Mali, Nigeria's King Sunny Ade, South Africa's Lady Black Mambazo, and Congo's Awilo Longomba.

Additionally, new-generation artists, including Shatta Wale, delivered outstanding performances, leaving a lasting impression. Shatta Wale set the stage on fire with his hit song "Reality," captivating the audience.

It was indeed a night to remember, showcasing the incredible musical talents that Africa has to offer.

