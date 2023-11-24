Throwback to Castro and Sarkodie jamming to their hit song in the studio

Entertainment of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In July 2014, Ghanaians were left in shock when news broke out of the disappearance of Highlife sensation, Theophilus Tagoe, also known as Castro the Destroyer.



The singer had reportedly gone on a jetski ride along the Ada River with a female companion and was never seen again. All search and rescue attempts proved futile and Castro was officially declared dead 7 years later.



Castro left behind hits such as African Girls and Do the Dance, both featuring Asamoah Gyan (Baby Jet).



Castro is still remembered for his impact on the industry. Recently, a video making waves on social media has led many to recall the artiste once again.



The video features Castro and Sarkodie in a studio as the duo jammed to their hit collaboration "Onyame Ehyira”. They seemed to be in an elated mood as they sang along and danced to the song in a praise-like fashion, along with other individuals who were in the studio.



The song, which featured on Sarkodie’s Rapperholic album went along to become one of the biggest hits of 2012 and subsequent years and helped propel Castro’s career until his sad disappearance two years later.



Check out the video below





ID/BB