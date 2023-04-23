You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 04 23Article 1754267

Throwback photo of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife, Lady Julia, melt hearts

Netizens are reacting to an old picture of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife, Lady Julia, which has gone viral on the internet.

The said picture captures an image of ‘young looking’ Asantehene and his beautiful wife, who both posed for the cameras.

Otumfuo was clad in a kente cloth whiles relaxing on a couch, and his wife, Lady Julia, was also adorned in kente while beaming with smiles behind him.

The photo was spotted on the official Twitter account of the Ashanti Kingdom with the caption;

“Let's take you back to the early days. Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu. Piawwwwwwwww!!!”

This particular post has since attracted massive reactions from tons of netizens including celebrities.

