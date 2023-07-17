Three key pointers in KKD’s son’s LGBTQ speech

Entertainment of Monday, 17 July 2023

Kwaku Darkwah Kyei Darkwah led hundreds of LGBTQ members to a street protest for their rights in the United Kingdom, a development that has since stirred massive reactions from the public.



Asides from focusing on the fact that he is the son of popular broadcaster, KKD, as well as the bravery he exhibited in championing virtues that are against the Ghanaian culture, there are other interesting statements that couldn’t go unnoticed.



Let’s explore his key submissions while addressing the crowd during the protest for LGBTQ rights and acceptance.



1. The LGBTQ community will continue to advocate and will not stop anytime soon



In his words, “What you’re seeing today is going to continue to happen. We will continue walking, marching, and fighting. We will be on your TV screens and we are not going anywhere.”



2. They do not care if people chose to support them or not



In his speech, he established that they are not protesting to get people to their side, adding that, they are already equipped with attributes that make them ‘whole’ and confident.



“To everyone walking by, to those who are in support or apathetic. We are not walking because we want to get to everyone. We are walking because we are fine, we are right and we are beautiful and we are divine,” he stated.



3. The main cause of their advocacy is for their rights and freedom



He also expressed that they decided to protest because their rights have been undermined.



“The cause that we are fighting for is the cause that undermines our freedom. Trans is freedom.”



Background



Kwaku Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah, a sales executive and stylist for some major fashion brands, was captured on the streets of London, putting in efforts for the world to recognize LGBTQ+ members.



In a short video, he was captured wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt unbuttoned to show his pink bra.



It was complemented by a pair of jeans trousers and a lady’s bag hanging across his shoulder.



With a megaphone, he yelled to demand freedom and end criticism against the LGBTQ+ community, as others responded with chants in unison.







