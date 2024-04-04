Thousands of party goers celebrate Easter with YFM’s Ankaase Lakeside Party

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: YFM

The Ashanti Region was alive with the sound of music and celebration this Easter as YFM hosted the highly anticipated annual Ankaase Lakeside Party.



The event, held at the picturesque Ankaase Lake enclave, attracted hundreds of revellers from across the region and beyond, all coming together for an unforgettable day of entertainment.



As the sun set over the lake, the party kicked into high gear with electrifying performances from some of Ghana’s biggest talents. The crowd was sent into a frenzy as Oseikrom Sikanii took the stage, dazzling attendees with his high energy and captivating showmanship.



The renowned artist had the entire audience dancing and singing along to his hit songs, with some brave fans even attempting to join him on stage.



The excitement only continued to build as rap star Kofi Jamar delivered a powerful set, showcasing the skills that have cemented his status as one of the country’s greats. His commanding stage presence and hard-hitting lyrics ignited the crowd, who cheered and rapped along in a show of pure adrenaline and appreciation.



The party atmosphere was electric as the crowd cheered for an encore, soaking up every moment of the various artists' outstanding live show.



As the night came to a close, attendees were unanimous in their praise, lauding the Ankaase Lakeside Party as one of the best events of the year and an incredible value for their money.



The combination of a breathtaking venue, top-tier talent, and a passionate crowd made for an unforgettable experience. YFM’s Head of the Triangle, Osei Kuffour, beamed with pride at the event’s success, promising even more groundbreaking content and unmissable events in the future.



“This Ankaase Lakeside Party has once again proven that YFM is the blueprint for entertainment in Ghana,” he stated. “We will continue to raise the bar and deliver quality experiences that bring people together through the power of music and celebration.”



With such an epic start to the Easter festivities, the Ashanti Region is undoubtedly still buzzing from the incredible performances and vibrant atmosphere of YFM’s Ankaase Lakeside Party.