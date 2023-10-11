Those who took money without voting for me should wallow in poverty - Ras Caleb fumes after MUSIGA elections

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Popular reggae artiste and failed MUSIGA presidential aspirant Ras Caleb has issued a stern message to those who accepted money from him with the promise of voting for him, but failed to keep their word.



He was speaking in light of the just-ended Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) elections, which saw his rival, Bessa Simons, elected as MUSIGA president.



Ras Caleb said he had toured all regions of Ghana and was under the impression that things were being poorly managed. He claimed that members had assured him of their support to make necessary improvements within the union.



However, in the aftermath of the election, Ras Caleb expressed his disappointment with the outcome. Speaking to the media, he lambasted those members who took money from him but did not vote for him. He indicated that he prefers to continue his other endeavors rather than involve himself in the MUSIGA administration, which he characterized as corrupt and lacking vision.



“The members who took money from me and didn’t vote for me should continue to wallow in poverty. I have a lot of things I am currently doing, and I will prefer to continue doing them than to waste my time with this MUSIGA administration,” Graphic.com.gh quotes him as having told the media.



Ras Caleb said he held well-thought-out plans for enhancing MUSIGA's operations, but his disappointment with the current state of the union has led him to withhold these plans.



In the recent MUSIGA elections, Bessa Simons secured 324 votes, while Ras Appiah Levi received 66 votes.



Elected alongside Bessa Simons were Rev. Dr. Yawson (1st Vice President), Abena Ruthy (2nd Vice President), S. K. Agyemang (General Secretary), Rev. Eyison (National Treasurer), Rev. Gifty Ghansah (National Welfare Officer), and Chizzy Wailer (National Organiser).



