Those who take selfies during worship don’t respect God – Ohemaa Mercy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has expressed concern about the practice of taking videos or selfies in church during worship sessions.



According to her, such actions demonstrate a lack of respect for God and the sacred atmosphere of worship.



"When you’re going before a king, there are things you can’t do. To put it in this way, you’re going before the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords to thank him for protecting or delivering you from that accident, and your focus is to put it on Facebook or whatever while worship is going on.



“It’s a curse on you because you don’t actually respect the atmosphere and the person you’re before," myjoyonline.com quoted her as saying in an interview on Joy Prime on July 24, 2023.



She further explained that even high-class human beings are respected in society, let alone God, the creator of the universe.



She then shared a personal experience where she witnessed a lady missing out on a blessing due to her lack of focus and reverence during worship.



"At an event I attended, I saw an angel with a baby on an empty chair before a lady arrived. When I inquired, the lady admitted she had issues conceiving. I revealed what I saw, but unfortunately, she hadn't come to worship sincerely, so the angel left with the baby," Ohemaa Mercy recounted.



AM/SARA



