Those who say Ghanaian creatives are unserious are jokers - Bullgod

Countries that have pumped monies into their creative sector are reaping the benefits. Tourists have made such states their preferred destination but when it comes to Ghana, leaders are failing to see the immense contribution of creatives, Bullgod has observed.



According to the talent manager and CEO of Bullhause Entertainment, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, better known as Bullgod, the creative arts sector which provides jobs to many has been neglected.



He said it breaks his heart when leaders in position term Ghanaian creatives as unserious despite their hard work.



"I don't know if they don't think or care and they say we are not serious. They keep saying we are not serious because they are jokers. The ones calling us (creatives) unserious are jokers," he told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz.



The man who has been championing the course for the government to invest and pump money into the Creative Arts sector lamented how investments are being directed to less profitable sectors.



"The support to push creatives to the next level isn't there and you compare us to other sectors, they are not even creating...they are not even creating as much...history will tell you that government has made money off this space for a very long time...yet we don't see their support...they said they were going to build amphitheatres.



"If all the events stop today, we are in big trouble. If musicians stop recording, theatres, and movies, it will be chaos...look at how critical our space is. We employ a lot. I think it is about time, sometimes I sit back and am like, when they say Creative Arts, what is their understanding?" Bullgod quizzed during his submission on Hitz FM, on April 25, 2023.



