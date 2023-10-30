Thomas Partey and his girlfriend hang out with Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Monday, 30 October 2023

Thomas Partey and his girlfriend, Janine Mackson, were among some celebrities who went backstage to congratulate Stonebwoy for a successful event at the Electric Brixton, London.



The Ghanaian, Arsenal footballer was spotted in the company of his white girlfriend as they exchanged pleasantries with the BHIM Nation boss and other crew members.



Partey’s girlfriend was spotted with a bulging baby bump as Stonebwoy expressed immense happiness for the expectant couple.



One can recall that a few days ago, Thomas Partey and his girlfriend announced on social media that they were expecting a baby girl.



This was captured in viral videos from their gender reveal party, witnessed by close friends and family.



Meanwhile, Stonebwoy’s event at the Electric Brixton, London, as part of his 5th Dimension World Tour, has received much commendation on social media.



The Dancehall musician’s European tour began on October 1, 2023, in Perth, Australia, and is scheduled to conclude on December 17, 2023, in Accra, Ghana.



The tour has so far succeeded with the Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall artiste, performing to sold-out crowds in cities across Europe.





