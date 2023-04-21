ThisisAccra shines spotlight on Accra's culture and tourism for future growth

Entertainment of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: ThisisAccra

After 8 years of establishing itself as a prominent travel company in Ghana, ThisisAccra has unveiled a new look and purpose that will define its next chapter.



“ThisisAccra’s new brand identity is so much more than a new logo and look,” said Yaw A. Debrah, Co-Founder and CEO of ThisisAccra.



“We’ve reflected on the past 12 months and leveraged our strengths, purpose and ambition to look to a brighter and more connected tourism future.”



Beyond its new visual identity, the rebrand outlines a clear vision that is focused on ThisisAccra becoming the driving force behind Ghana’s cultural and tourism growth, helping to showcase the unique perspectives of its people to a global audience and fostering a sense of collaboration to create a positive impact whiles contributing to the city's continued success as a vibrant and dynamic cultural hub.



ThisisAccra’s new visual identity has been unveiled for the first time in its brand launch video below.







The refreshed brand captures the essence of Accra's vibrant spirit and embodies their passion for showcasing the best of this dynamic city.



ThisisAccra aims to provide an engaging platform that will showcase the diverse and dynamic culture, arts, food, music, sights, lifestyle, and entrepreneurship scene of Accra and eventually be the go-to platform for anyone interested in discovering and experiencing the best of Accra.



