‘This will affect us heavily’ – Sarkodie reacts to mortuary workers nationwide strike notice

Entertainment of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has reacted to the notice served by the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) to embark on a strike by next week if their grievances are not addressed accordingly.



According to him, if the government sits aloof for the mortuary workers to go on the intended strike, it will have dire consequences on the nation looking at the death rate.



The musician said that mortuary work is one of the most underrated jobs in the country yet they play a crucial role in ensuring that corpses are given the best treatment before burial.



Sarkodie called on the government to meet the demands of the Mortuary Workers Association and furnish them with the requisite equipment needed to discharge their duties effectively.



“This will affect us heavily… Yes, I wouldn’t want a strike especially from “them” but I understand… this is one of the underrated/underpaid jobs yet one of the hardest and riskiest jobs. They deserve the right salary, equipment and environment to work effectively … We can escape some services in life but this,” he wrote on his X page and sighted by GhanaWeb.



His reaction comes after the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) served notice of an impending strike starting next week.



According to a letter addressed to four ministries and three state agencies, MOWAG said its intended action was in line with activating Section 159 of Act 651 (2003).



"Our position is that all Mortuary Workers in Ghana shall lay down their tools starting on Wednesday, 29th November 2023, until all matters already in your domain are resolved.



“This is an exercise of rights as the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana stipulates. You are respectfully notified,” the letter read in part.



The ministries notified included, Health, Employment and Labour Relations, National Security and Finance.



The Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission were also in copy as is the Registrar of the Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Authority.



The letter was signed by MOWAG General Secretary, Richard Kofi Jordan.



SB/OGB



