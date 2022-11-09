'This time we are going to clamp him' - Bullgod tackles Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, has said he wouldn't let the allegations levelled against him by his former artiste, Shatta Wale, for killing 'Fennick' pass by.



Speaking on Hitz FM, Bullgod said he's accustomed to Shatta Wale's tricks due to his long relationship with him.



According to him, Shatta Wale sees life as a game while adding that he has mastered the craft better than him.



"This time we are going to clamp him. My lawyers are handling that, so when all commences, you will hear, and I think this is a case study. People cannot just go about saying things about people," he said.



Bullgod also added that he would have let go of the issue if Shatta Wale hadn't touched on the 'Fennec' murder.



"Even if he had said all the things he wanted without Fennec's issue, I would have let it slide. I was working at Zylofon media. And NAM1 came to me and said Shatta Wale wanted to apologise to me.



"But I called my wife, coz she suffered the most. Bola Ray, NAM 1 and Kofi Boat were present when Shatta came and knelt down, and I said there was no need," he added.



He also described how spending days in jail nearly broke him when the SM boss and his mother came to visit him.



"We took a picture, and everything was calm and cool. So if you come back and you are talking somehow. You don't know what I went through. He and my mum nearly broke me in the cell because I was there in high spirits.



"Ask Okraku-Mantey; he came there to see me. Duke Banson, wherever he is, God bless him. I was there for a month, and he was there for a month. Shatta wanted to come, and I told him not to come. The day he came, and they called me, and he cried … so if you felt that, don't come and play," he revealed.



According to the BullHouse Boss, he went to court for four years when he was arrested for Fennec's murder.



"I went to court for four years. The matter didn't even go to trial because the prosecution failed to bring evidence. I am used to that his rants. I am one person that rants no go touch because I understand him," he shared.



