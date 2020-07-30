Entertainment of Thursday, 30 July 2020

This is why Sarkodie and Acehood are trending on Twitter

Ace Hood and Sarkodie

Twitter is blowing up after a social media user this morning decided to ‘dig up’ an old tweet Acehood made in response to Sarkodie’s claim that the American rapper rather reached out to him to feature on the ‘New guy’ song produced in 2015.



Shortly after the song was released and proir to the 2015 'Ghana meets Naija show', Sarkodie in an interview with Bola Ray stated that it was Acehood’s management who contacted his booking agent oversees for the project and that he (Sarkodie) did not make any move.



In that same year, a fan who was seeking clarity immediately picked up Sarkodie’s interview and tweeted at Acehood to hear his side of the story and validate the rappers claim.



This was what Acehood said, “A lie! Smh But I wish him well”.



Perhaps the fan's decision to dig up this old tweet at this time is because of Shatta Wale and Beyonce’ yet to be released video on their song “King already” and also Stonebwoy and Keri Hilson’s ‘Nominate’ song.



Read the twitter reactions to both rappers (Acehood and Sarkodie) below





But on a serious note, Sarkodie seriously u dey lie ooo, how can ace hood bell ur agent den u go feature am on ur track again, the track “new guy” u @sarkodie then @Acehood a no dey barb la!! So u wan talk say, Ace hood do ahohyihy3 anaa, secof u be sarkodie? Smh ??????? pic.twitter.com/T8WZRBr7vw — Nana Fapimso ???? Skin Pu**y (@pnorvinyo_17) July 25, 2020

Low-key Ace Hood vex sarkodie till now oo.. he just replied to Nana's tweet. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/OF0GI91N4i — AMERICAN BORLA ???????????? (@visaboyy) July 30, 2020

How can u say sarkodie put acehood on the map? Looooool. Which map that? Map of kumasi? — Dr. Ayigbe Borla Bird ? (@Mr_Ceyram) July 30, 2020

What if ASEM is behind Ace Hood ein account??????????????????????????????? — Gyata_Shoa???????????? (@thatEsselguy) July 30, 2020

When Sark said it came to him doesn't mean ice hood contacted Sark but Tigo through the endorsement Sark did on deezer. Get it. pic.twitter.com/00YX5KQ5vD — HIGHEST DREAM. ???????? ???????????? (@beauolassan) July 30, 2020

That guy they lie too much Always acting bossy ??????????? — REGGIERICH???? (@KingReggieRich) July 30, 2020

Ace hood exposed a lie , not Sarkodie’s lie .... to his full knowledge Ace hood made contact , just sey that no be the case. But he said clearly that his Agents said ... he didn’t say Ace hood called him... So I get it that u do things for agenda buh we don't know the full story — Bra KojoE ????????? (@KojoStudio) July 30, 2020

