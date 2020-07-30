You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 07 30Article 1021783

This is why Sarkodie and Acehood are trending on Twitter

Ace Hood and Sarkodie Ace Hood and Sarkodie


Twitter is blowing up after a social media user this morning decided to ‘dig up’ an old tweet Acehood made in response to Sarkodie’s claim that the American rapper rather reached out to him to feature on the ‘New guy’ song produced in 2015.

Shortly after the song was released and proir to the 2015 'Ghana meets Naija show', Sarkodie in an interview with Bola Ray stated that it was Acehood’s management who contacted his booking agent oversees for the project and that he (Sarkodie) did not make any move.

In that same year, a fan who was seeking clarity immediately picked up Sarkodie’s interview and tweeted at Acehood to hear his side of the story and validate the rappers claim.

This was what Acehood said, “A lie! Smh But I wish him well”.

Perhaps the fan's decision to dig up this old tweet at this time is because of Shatta Wale and Beyonce’ yet to be released video on their song “King already” and also Stonebwoy and Keri Hilson’s ‘Nominate’ song.

Read the twitter reactions to both rappers (Acehood and Sarkodie) below

















