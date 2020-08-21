This is why Samini is trending on Twitter

Entertainment of Friday, 21 August 2020
Seems the once envied father and son relationship between Samini and Stonebwoy has suddenly turned sour and twitter fans are reacting to it.
They are responding to Samini’s rants following Stonebwoy’s claims that he never supported his career.
Samini, in a recent development, labelled the dancehall artiste as an ungrateful person and that he will soon expose his true colours for the world to see.
This was particularly about the fact that Stonebwoy had agreed on a ‘soundclash’ with Shatta Wale without seeking his prior approval or even linking him to the “gig”.
Meanwhile, these are some reactions from Twitter fans following Samini’s outburst;
“From what I have seen and heard so far, Stonebwoy has been grateful to Samini so until Samini speaks up or drops the exposé to prove Stonebwoy is ungrateful and his praises fake; I can’t say otherwise!”
“So today Bhim fans are calling Samini ungrateful?? No wonder they are useless as their man Man ungrateful beings.”
“Stonebwoy went to the extent of giving Samini a shout out on a BET stage, now he's saying man is ungrateful jxt because he want to resurrect his career...smh life is not fair.”
Stonebwoy is a liar ...I will expose him on McBrown show..Samini ????????????????..@iamryder2 pic.twitter.com/s1NSq3FAbP— Ghryder (@iamryder2) August 20, 2020
Stonebwoy went to the extent of giving Samini a shout out on a BET stage, now he's saying man is ungrateful jxt because he want to resurrect his career..smh life is not fair ???????? pic.twitter.com/FejcanANvl— KOFI BRAINY ???????? ???? (@brainy_xxx) August 21, 2020
So today Bhim fans are calling Samini ungrateful??— Lalipop (@AmgLalipop) August 21, 2020
No wonder they are useless as their man ???? ungrateful beings pic.twitter.com/6lPncwTJuh
From what I have seen and heard so far, Stonebwoy has been grateful to Samini so until Samini speaks up or drops the exposé to prove Stonebwoy is ungrateful and his praises fake; I can’t say otherwise!#YaadSettingz— Benedict Jahface (@JahfaceBenedict) August 21, 2020
About 75% of @samini_dagaati 's followers are bhimnatives but still man no dey appreciate, @stonebwoyb clashed with this same @shattawalegh at labadi in 2010 and it was never a mismatch but now that man gain small popularity die3 Ebi mismatch. #BhimNationStillSolid— Anadwo ???? (@NYITE_BWOY) August 19, 2020
In this pic @stonebwoyb nearly cried just to see @samini_dagaati, now boy too dey show wings ???? pic.twitter.com/gLoqecW3S9— Fufuo Hene (@DavidMensaStone) August 20, 2020
Some of us saw @stonebwoyb journey with @samini_dagaati long before stone became a big brand.— kp ayine prosper (@KPayine_prosper) August 20, 2020
It it was our love for Samini dat made us love him de same way hmmm
Long story short,before u talk of envy please make sure u kno de journey well,if not !hmmm
Bro this’s not where it started????we all know the role Samini played in Stonebwoy’s career Buh Stonebwoy is now a very big brand so he can’t inform samini about every step he takes ever as young as I’m, I don’t inform my parents about everything I do so Samini should understand ?— mr.AG (@mrAG12492117) August 21, 2020
@samini_dagaati Don't hate on another man's success because no upper west artiste hates on urs. You don't expect stonebwoy to leave his busy schedule and be hyping you all over. Hype is liability,work is asset pic.twitter.com/jWz9TSFTnf— 1GAD (@Ashurajnr51) August 21, 2020
@samini_dagaati, you declined stone invitations to perform on platforms offshore, u denied stone n Iwan d chance to perform wen mavado came to gh.— STONEBWOY_FC ? (@elynam_demigod) August 21, 2020
Wen Sonni Balli introduced You to Mary Agyapong , u were actin lyk be de Holy Ghost ankasa bt see de yawa tins u dey do today. Smh
We all love @samini_dagaati and his music but there is time for everything and everyone. It's @stonebwoyb time and no one is saying he shouldn't tap into stone's shine but he should come clean so that they benefit frm it..— L K Pheliz (@ipheliz) August 21, 2020
Still to the world is to the world no stopping
Am very disappointed @samini_dagaati what is above to do with @stonebwoyb , if even there was a problem, like @stonebwoyb use to say "keep it for the masis" If not then why @samini_dagaati ,@JupitarOfficial atacking one person#BigUpTo;@stonebwoyb @samini_dagaati @Jupitar pic.twitter.com/uld2jPjDSv— Patoaone Gh (@patoaone) August 21, 2020
What Samini really wants from Stonebwoy maybe collab ????— Sb k. GYESi ???????????? (@_gyesi) August 21, 2020
Samini come after the bwoyy— Desmond Dzormeku (@DesmondDzormek1) August 13, 2020
Shattawale come after the bwoyy
Jupitar come after the bwoyyy
Sarkodie and that big foreheaded manager to want come after the bwoyyy????
Our kind ah drink we fi pop pun them Pusssyss????!!!
STONEBWOY????, is bigger than your hatred y'all motherfuckers#Bhim pic.twitter.com/DKiYzMqx7V
