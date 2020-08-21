Entertainment of Friday, 21 August 2020

This is why Samini is trending on Twitter

Reggae-dancehall musician, Samini

Seems the once envied father and son relationship between Samini and Stonebwoy has suddenly turned sour and twitter fans are reacting to it.



They are responding to Samini’s rants following Stonebwoy’s claims that he never supported his career.



Samini, in a recent development, labelled the dancehall artiste as an ungrateful person and that he will soon expose his true colours for the world to see.



This was particularly about the fact that Stonebwoy had agreed on a ‘soundclash’ with Shatta Wale without seeking his prior approval or even linking him to the “gig”.



Meanwhile, these are some reactions from Twitter fans following Samini’s outburst;



“From what I have seen and heard so far, Stonebwoy has been grateful to Samini so until Samini speaks up or drops the exposé to prove Stonebwoy is ungrateful and his praises fake; I can’t say otherwise!”



“So today Bhim fans are calling Samini ungrateful?? No wonder they are useless as their man Man ungrateful beings.”



“Stonebwoy went to the extent of giving Samini a shout out on a BET stage, now he's saying man is ungrateful jxt because he want to resurrect his career...smh life is not fair.”



Find below more reactions from Twitter:





About 75% of @samini_dagaati 's followers are bhimnatives but still man no dey appreciate, @stonebwoyb clashed with this same @shattawalegh at labadi in 2010 and it was never a mismatch but now that man gain small popularity die3 Ebi mismatch. #BhimNationStillSolid — Anadwo ???? (@NYITE_BWOY) August 19, 2020

In this pic @stonebwoyb nearly cried just to see @samini_dagaati, now boy too dey show wings ???? pic.twitter.com/gLoqecW3S9 — Fufuo Hene (@DavidMensaStone) August 20, 2020

@samini_dagaati Don't hate on another man's success because no upper west artiste hates on urs. You don't expect stonebwoy to leave his busy schedule and be hyping you all over. Hype is liability,work is asset pic.twitter.com/jWz9TSFTnf — 1GAD (@Ashurajnr51) August 21, 2020

@samini_dagaati, you declined stone invitations to perform on platforms offshore, u denied stone n Iwan d chance to perform wen mavado came to gh.



Wen Sonni Balli introduced You to Mary Agyapong , u were actin lyk be de Holy Ghost ankasa bt see de yawa tins u dey do today. Smh — STONEBWOY_FC ? (@elynam_demigod) August 21, 2020

We all love @samini_dagaati and his music but there is time for everything and everyone. It's @stonebwoyb time and no one is saying he shouldn't tap into stone's shine but he should come clean so that they benefit frm it..

Still to the world is to the world no stopping — L K Pheliz (@ipheliz) August 21, 2020

