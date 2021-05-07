This is why MzVee fled from home at age 19

Entertainment of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian singer MzVee has recounted how unhappiness and loneliness chased her away from home when she was only 19-years-old.



According to the ‘Natural girl’ crooner, she left home with the sole motive of pursuing happiness elsewhere because her strict parents made life unbearable for her to an extent that she felt ‘choked’ at home.



Aside feeling unloved, MzVee said home at that time was consistently plagued with problems and hardships which made life more awful.



“I was going through so many difficult times at home and I got fed up so I decided to leave. I went to a friend's place, a friend who lives with her mum. I left home at age 19 and I didn’t feel bad for it. Although I didn’t leave the right way, I just got up one day and left. My family searched everywhere for me, they called the police and tried to find me but couldn’t. I was tired, I told myself I’m done. I was really unhappy so I left to find and focus on myself. My strict parents did not help the situation, I didn’t really feel loved and I didn’t enjoy my days at home,” she told Stacy Amoateng on the ‘Restoration’ show.



“My mum was so heartbroken. She is extremely emotional so my absence really affected her. Anytime I remember, it hurts me so bad. Growing up, I now understand how it really affected her,” she added.



MzVee further noted that it was through spending seven years away from home that she discovered her true self and also, music.



