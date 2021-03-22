This is why Medikal is fighting some Ghanaian entertainment pundits, bloggers

Entertainment of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian bloggers especially the likes of Kwadwo Sheldon, Kobby Kyei are not finding it easy with Medikal as the rapper has angrily dissed them in a 15-minute long live video which has gone viral on social media.



According to the AMG businessman, these bloggers cum entertainment pundits are rubbishing the hard work of Ghanaian artistes, adding that it is not easy to remain consistent in the Ghanaian music industry.



His outburst follows Kwadwo Sheldon’s claims that some Ghanaian artistes are fond of composing senseless songs.



One could recall that Sheldon chided Shatta Wale, Medikal, and some other artistes for composing songs with ‘senseless’ lyrics such as ‘Mea me dokono, mea mehono, Hajia Bintu among others.



Kobby Kyei has also asked Medikal to pay attention to his breathe control and composure as an artist during stage performances.



But touching on the above claims, Medikal said:



“Foreign rappers can mention things like pizza, burger and rice crisp and the likes in their songs but Ghanaian artistes cannot mention foods like beans and korkor, kenkey and the likes in their song. This is where we come from. These pundits and bloggers portray certain things just to tarnish the image of artistes.



"We are trying to push the Ghanaian music agenda. As for Kwadwo Sheldon, he is just not correct. He tries to destroy brands with his unnecessary criticisms on his show. I’m a superstar and people pay to watch me. Kobby Kyei is also telling me that I’m over-excited when performing on stage. He says I get carried away and do nothing. You have no idea how to record a diss song.”



Medikal is not the only artiste to complain about the attacks on Ghanaian artistes ever since Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Wizkid won Grammy’s.



The likes of Shatta Wale, Kidi, Sista Afia, and several other artistes have lashed out at critics who have attempted to rubbish their hard-earned reputation.



Watch the video below



