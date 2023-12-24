This is what Francis Amo is saying about the acceptance of LGBTQ+ community in Ghana

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Whether the LGBTQ+ community should be accepted or rejected in Ghana continues to be moot as the parliament of Ghana is yet to decide the fate of the bill.



Most Ghanaians have shared varied opinions about the LGBTQ+ community. Most people have said Ghana is regarded to be a righteous country, hence, LGBTQ+ can never be accepted in the country. There are also have those who believe that rejecting this bill would impose some sort of threat on these people.



Gospel musicians have spoken on this controversial issue and most of them oppose the acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana.



Among these gospel artistes is Francis Amo, the gospel musician known for the song “Awesome God”.



According to him, there is no way he in particular, and other Ghanaians would ensure that the LGBTQ+ community is accepted in Ghana.



He sees these people to be irresponsible and is urging the government to do something about the situation at hand.



“Supposing you have a son who is a guy and let’s say you now an elderly man. Are you sure your son who has left home will return to take care of you? Or you as a man have reached an age where you can do anything for yourself and you have a daughter who is a lesbian and has left home. Do you think she would come back from wherever she’s gone to and take care of you?”, he said during a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz show.



“Our leaders in government, we are on our knees begging you because I am not going to accept it; we won’t accept it. Unless you beat us”, he added.



